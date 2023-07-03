Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.81 on Monday. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.