Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
Shares of EFOI opened at $1.81 on Monday. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
