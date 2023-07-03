Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Energy Fuels in a report issued on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $986.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.54). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 773,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 85,760 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $173,517.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,612.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $173,517.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,612.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 15,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $100,795.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,506.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,486 shares of company stock valued at $620,040 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

