Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 405,107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Entergy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 141.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $5,458,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $97.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.