Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

