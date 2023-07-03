Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTEN. Barclays cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of PTEN opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

