Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for State Street Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

State Street Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

STT stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.