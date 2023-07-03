Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Raymond James’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Raymond James stock opened at $103.77 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

