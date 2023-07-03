Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.