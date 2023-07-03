ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,528 Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 497,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth $172,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 22.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 133.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $3.65 on Monday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $157.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 89.72% and a negative net margin of 12,005.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.