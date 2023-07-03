Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 3.0 %

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

