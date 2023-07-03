Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Evergy Stock Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

