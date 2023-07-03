Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

ES opened at $70.92 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

