EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of EVGO opened at $4.00 on Monday. EVgo has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.02.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.03 million. Research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,908.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,908.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $123,128.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076 in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EVgo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 142,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EVgo by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 339,147 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in EVgo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,657,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 128,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,372,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

