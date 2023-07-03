Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Increased by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 52,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 236,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $107.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

