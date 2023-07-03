Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

NYSE XOM opened at $107.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

