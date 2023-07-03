Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 52,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 236,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.68. The firm has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

