Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

XOM stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.68.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on XOM. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

