Family Investment Center Inc. Acquires 179 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $340.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

