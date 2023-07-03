FCF Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.01. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.