Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.