Financial Comparison: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) vs. ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WD-40 and ASP Isotopes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 $509.17 million 5.03 $67.33 million $4.38 43.07 ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million N/A N/A

WD-40 has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.3% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WD-40 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WD-40 and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 11.74% 30.96% 13.63% ASP Isotopes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WD-40 and ASP Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 1 0 1 0 2.00 ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A

WD-40 currently has a consensus target price of $158.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.25%. Given WD-40’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WD-40 is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

Summary

WD-40 beats ASP Isotopes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name. It also offers multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company provides automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol and liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand name in Australia; and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through warehouse club stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, industrial distributors and suppliers, mass retail and home center stores, value retailers, grocery stores, online retailers, farm supply, sport retailers, and independent bike dealers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ASP Isotopes

(Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.