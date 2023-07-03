Financial Consulate Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
