Financial Contrast: IGEN Networks (IGEN) versus The Competition

IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Free Report) is one of 295 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IGEN Networks to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of IGEN Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IGEN Networks and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGEN Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A IGEN Networks Competitors 388 1799 3896 39 2.59

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 28.87%. Given IGEN Networks’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IGEN Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares IGEN Networks and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGEN Networks N/A N/A -0.02 IGEN Networks Competitors $453.53 million -$17.31 million 531.56

IGEN Networks’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGEN Networks. IGEN Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IGEN Networks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGEN Networks N/A N/A N/A IGEN Networks Competitors -31.45% -240.85% -9.08%

Summary

IGEN Networks rivals beat IGEN Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle assets and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, government channels, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as Sync2 Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to IGEN Networks Corp. in June 2009. IGEN Networks Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lake Elsinore, California.

