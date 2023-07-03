Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 2,198 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,105 shares of company stock worth $25,234,985. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

