Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 1,502 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,291 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $340.54 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

