Financial Survey: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) vs. ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) and ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and ASMPT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 39.70% 25.68% 21.98% ASMPT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 ASMPT 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Daqo New Energy and ASMPT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus price target of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 64.23%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than ASMPT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daqo New Energy and ASMPT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.64 $1.82 billion $20.59 1.93 ASMPT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ASMPT.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats ASMPT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ASMPT

(Free Report)

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment provides assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.