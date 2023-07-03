Financial Survey: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quest Diagnostics and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 9 2 0 2.18 Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $151.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Akumin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

87.4% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Akumin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $9.88 billion 1.59 $946.00 million $6.78 20.73 Akumin $749.63 million 0.02 -$156.76 million ($1.79) -0.10

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 8.26% 16.51% 7.83% Akumin -21.45% -71.19% -5.66%

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Akumin on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Akumin

(Free Report)

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.