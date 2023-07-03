First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FCAP opened at $30.80 on Monday. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

About First Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Capital by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

