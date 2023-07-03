First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of FCAP opened at $30.80 on Monday. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.