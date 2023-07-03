First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 150 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WMS opened at $113.78 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

