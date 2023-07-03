First Hawaiian Bank Buys 240 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.39 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

