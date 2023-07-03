First Hawaiian Bank Buys 640 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.