First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 5,836 RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth about $471,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in RB Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in RB Global by 74.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,261 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RB Global Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

NYSE:RBA opened at $60.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $72.73.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

