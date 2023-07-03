First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

