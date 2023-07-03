First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CRH by 670.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRH. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

