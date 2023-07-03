First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in News were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of News by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,486,000 after buying an additional 2,984,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,208,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,011,000 after buying an additional 167,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,329,000 after buying an additional 164,957 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,803,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,818,000 after buying an additional 286,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

