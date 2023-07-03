First Hawaiian Bank Has $289,000 Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $68,956,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 33.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in US Foods by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $50,355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,490,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 873,530 shares during the period.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

