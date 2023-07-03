First Hawaiian Bank Has $418,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

