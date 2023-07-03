First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

NYSE JPM opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

