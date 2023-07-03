First Hawaiian Bank Invests $274,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

