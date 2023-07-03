First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

