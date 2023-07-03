First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,466 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP Group Profile

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

