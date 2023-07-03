First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,134 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

