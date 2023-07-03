First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 414 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

