First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 476 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

