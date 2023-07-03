First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 667 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $135,362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after buying an additional 417,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 364,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $63.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

