First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,129 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $24.03 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

