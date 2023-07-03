First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,485 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

