First Hawaiian Bank Sells 51 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,131,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.50.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $224.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

