First Hawaiian Bank Sells 852 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $66,014,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $34,267,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 545,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,809,000 after buying an additional 259,732 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 199,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $20,325,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,947.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,947.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $783,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,679 shares of company stock worth $5,167,163. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.5 %

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $164.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $164.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

