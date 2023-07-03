First Hawaiian Bank Takes $150,000 Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,157.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

